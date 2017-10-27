Sikeston Schools: Student brought unloaded gun to school

A Sikeston school student was reportedly found with an unloaded gun at one of its schools.

That’s according to an announcement on the Sikeston R-6 Schools Facebook page.

The school alerted that a school resource officer “took control of the situation” and the student was taken into police custody.

It happened at the Sikeston Alternative Center.

No threats were made, according to the school.

The school says the safety of its students and staff are a top priority.

