Doniphan man seriously injured in Thursday night crash

A Doniphan man suffered series injuries in a wreck Thursday night, Oct. 26.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, William Broyles was thrown from his 2000 Toyota 4Runner just after 7:45 p.m. The report says Broyles' vehicle ran off the right side of U.S. 160 and overturned about nine miles west of Doniphan.

Broyles, 29, was flown to Memphis for treatment. His vehicle was totaled.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.