Carbondale to conduct housing survey for rehabilitation program

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale will be doing a housing survey in the area northeast of the city directed for future rehabilitation grants.

The door to door survey takes place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2017.

The surveys consisting of demographics and housing questions will take 5 minutes to complete. The information is required by the state for housing rehabilitation assistance.

All the information will be kept confidential and is used for statistical analysis, according to the City.

Residents are encouraged to participate.

If you would like more information about this program, contact Carbondale Senior Planner Travis Taylor at (618) 457-3233 or ttaylor@explorecarbondale.com.

