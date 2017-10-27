Cape Girardeau Aldi reopens today

Aldi shoppers, the wait is over!

Cape Girardeau's Aldi reopens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

Store manager Tyson Rayburn said there will be a grand opening on Nov. 17.

The store, located at 2145 Independence, has been closed since early October to undergo renovations.

The closure was part of a corporate-wide remodeling project.

