City of Jackson: Pick up leaves, yard waste to prevent street flooding

The City of Jackson is asking people to pick up leaves and yard waste to prevent street flooding this fall.

According to the city, property owners are responsible for properly disposing of leaves and yard waste, including leaves from trees in the public street right-of-way. They ask that they not blow or rake leaves into the street or alley.

If you use a yard maintenance service, the city asks that you tell them to not blow or rake leaves into the street or alley.

Any person or persons, firm or corporation, who willfully or knowingly obstructs or damages any public street or roadway by throwing or leaving brush, trees, stumps, logs or debris whatsoever in the road or the sides or ditches may be found guilty of a misdemeanor.

The city offered the following tips on what to do with piles of leaves:

Use leaves as compost in your garden

Jackson residential customers can place bags of leaves and yard waste at curbside for free pickup

Residential customers can take leaves and yard waste to the yard waste pits at the Recycling Center at no additional charge

If you see a clogged drain causing flooding, here's what the city recommends:

Use a rake, broom or stick to try to clear the blockage

Do not wade into large puddles of water

If you cannot clear the blockage, or you see a storm drain that is not working properly, please report flooding problems to the Public Works Department at 243-2300.

For more information, you can click here to visit the Public Works Department website.

