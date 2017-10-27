Turkey seasons in the Heartland: what you need to know - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Turkey seasons in the Heartland: what you need to know

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Ricky Smith, Facebook) (Source: Ricky Smith, Facebook)
Turkey may be one of the most difficult wild animals to hunt.

Hunters across the Heartland are doing their best to take down the elusive creatures.

Here's a look at the 2017 Fall Hunting seasons:

Missouri
*Fall firearms hunting is not permitted in Dunklin, McDonald, Mississippi, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, and Scott counties

  • Archery: 09/15/17-11/10/17 and 11/22/17-01/15/18
  • Firearms: 10/01/17-10/31/17

Illinois

  • Archery: 10/01/17-01/14/18
  • Shotgun: 10/21/17-10/29/17

Kentucky

  • Archery: 09/02/17-01/15/18
  • Shotgun: 10/28/17-11/3/17, 12/02/17-12/08/17

A man in Virginia didn't have to look very hard to find some wild turkeys. They were just wandering in the road!

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

