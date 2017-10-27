Turkey seasons in the Heartland: what you need to know

Turkey may be one of the most difficult wild animals to hunt.

Hunters across the Heartland are doing their best to take down the elusive creatures.

Here's a look at the 2017 Fall Hunting seasons:

Missouri

*Fall firearms hunting is not permitted in Dunklin, McDonald, Mississippi, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, and Scott counties

Archery: 09/15/17-11/10/17 and 11/22/17-01/15/18

Firearms: 10/01/17-10/31/17

Illinois

Archery: 10/01/17-01/14/18

Shotgun: 10/21/17-10/29/17

Kentucky

Archery: 09/02/17-01/15/18

Shotgun: 10/28/17-11/3/17, 12/02/17-12/08/17

A man in Virginia didn't have to look very hard to find some wild turkeys. They were just wandering in the road!

