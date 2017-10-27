Cape Parks and Rec taking a trip to watch the Memphis Grizzlies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Parks and Rec taking a trip to watch the Memphis Grizzlies

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Courtesy: Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreations Department

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department has planned a trip to watch the Memphis Grizzlies play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, December 9th, 2017.

The public is invited to buy tickets and ride the charter bus to and from the game.

The cost of the ticket and transportation is $70 per ticket. The block of seats is in the Terrace II seating section.

The bus will leave at 3:30 in the afternoon on the day of the game and returns after the game ends.

That will leave plenty of time to enjoy Beale Street before the game tips off at 8:00 p.m.

Only 55 tickets are available, and you can buy them by clicking this link.

For more information call (573) 339-6340 or email to hdavis@cityofcape.org.

