Small earthquake shakes near New Madrid Co., MO

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Dodds, Missouri just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter is about 23 miles south southwest of Sikeston.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

