This week in music: 1969 Elvis

How about a blast from the past, musical memories from 48 years ago.

The year was 1969. Richard Nixon was in the first year of his Presidency and Neil Armstrong had just set foot on the moon.

And if you were listening to the old AM radio this week in '69 these were likely the songs you were hearing. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart had the California band "Smith" at number five with Baby It's You. It was a remake of the 1961 top ten song by The Shirelles. By the way The Beatles performed the song during their stage act back in the early 60's and included it on their Please Please Me Album.

At number four was The Temptations with I Can't Get Next To You. It would go on to become the second of the Motown group's four number one hits.

The Archies were in the number three spot with Sugar, Sugar. The song was coming off a four week stay at number one. By the way the song is considered to be the most produced recording ever after Post Cereal placed millions of the records on the back of their Super Sugar Crisp cereal boxes.

The Fifth Dimension was holding down the number two position with Wedding Bell Blues. The song would become the group's second chart topper following the medley Age of Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine. Wedding Bell Blues also became a popular catch phrase in American culture.



And in the top spot for this week in '69 was the final number one single by the King of Rock 'n Roll. Suspicious Minds was widely regarded as the single that reignited Presley's career. It became one of Presley's most popular hits and is recognizable by it's opening line--We're caught in at trap, I can't walk out, because I love you too much baby.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.