First Alert: freeze watch in effect in the Heartland

With dropping temperatures and rain expected for tomorrow, you may be thinking about turning on your heater.

With dropping temperatures and rain expected for tomorrow, you may be thinking about turning on your heater.

Prepping your furnace for the cold temperatures ahead

Prepping your furnace for the cold temperatures ahead

The first freeze of the season is expected this weekend. A freeze watch is already in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Grant Dade says it is MUCH colder Friday afternoon than it was on Thursday.

We are seeing areas of light rain, at times mixed with ice pellets, moving across the Heartland on Friday afternoon.

The precipitation will move out of the Heartland later this evening.

No travel concerns are expected as temperatures will remain well above freezing while precipitation is in the area.

Temperatures Friday evening will be chilly, falling into the upper 30s by the late evening hours.

By Saturday morning lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.



Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.



Very cold temperatures are expected Sunday morning before we have a slight warm up next week.

We'll likely see our first freeze of the season on Sunday morning.

The Halloween forecast still looks dry, but it will be cool.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.