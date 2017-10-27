5 things to know Oct. 27

Good morning. It's Friday, October 27, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

The best weather of the day will be this morning. You might be tempted to leave home with a light jacket, but Laura Wibbenmeyer says by the time you drive home from work, you will need a heavy coat. It will be rainy and colder as the day continues. It will also be breezy, so the feels-like temperatures will be in the 30s. We may see a little snow and sleet mix in with the rain. The chill will last into the weekend. We'll likely see our first freeze of the season on Sunday morning. A freeze watch is in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning. The Halloween forecast still looks dry, but it will be cool.

Making Headlines

Man accused of rape, murder of 13-month-old arrested: After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.

JFK Files released: President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives came out Thursday night with a hefty cache of others.

Cold & Flu Season: Doctors want to make sure parents and patients are staying safe and healthy this year. Their advice? Wash your hands!

Lost at Sea: Two women were lost at sea for five months after starting a journey from Hawaii to Tahiti.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.