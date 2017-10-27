Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 to hold Child ID event

Jackson, MO. - Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 will be holding a Child ID Safety Event on Saturday November 4th, Starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until 5 p.m. No appointment. The Child ID event will be at Jackson Middle School 1651 W. Independence.

Parents will receive a Free Child ID Safety Package consisting of a thumb drive approved by law enforcement with the data they need to help locate a missing child.

