Cold and Flu Season is here: what are doctors saying

Cold and flu season is here and doctors are making sure parents and patients are staying safe and healthy this year.

One of the main things that doctors at Southeast Health are telling them is the same things we've always been told; wash your hands and keep surfaces clean.

"Hand washing and keeping kids away from kids who might be sick are very important," said Dr. Paul Leland, DO "I counsel parents to try and avoid touching around our mouth and our noise because that's how we spread these things."

Another main tip that people need to know is that a Flu shot, while not a guarantee, can be a good start to your protection.

