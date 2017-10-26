Jackson wins District soccer championship in dramatic fashion

(Source: Coach Zach Walton) JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -
The Jackson Indians soccer team defeated Seckman 4-3 Thursday to win the Class 4 District 1 Championship.
The Indians scored two goals in the final few minutes including a game winner from Desmond Morris with about 30-seconds left to win it.
Jackson now advances to the Sectional on Tuesday at home.
Also in the Class 3 District 1 soccer Final North County beats Farmington 2-0.
