Jackson wins District soccer championship in dramatic fashion

The Jackson Indians soccer team defeated Seckman 4-3 Thursday to win the Class 4 District 1 Championship.

The Indians scored two goals in the final few minutes including a game winner from Desmond Morris with about 30-seconds left to win it.

Jackson now advances to the Sectional on Tuesday at home.

Also in the Class 3 District 1 soccer Final North County beats Farmington 2-0.

