Southbound lane of I-55 back open after minor crash Scott Co., MO

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol says one southbound lane is back open on Interstate 55 after a minor crash.

It happened at mile marker 81 in Scott County, Missouri sometime around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The lane reopened sometime after 9:30 p.m.

Sgt. Parrott says it was a minor crash with no injuries.

