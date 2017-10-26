Get ready for a cool and wet Heartland Football Friday

You'll want to bundle up if you're headed out to any sports games tomorrow night. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Cape Central is headed up to Bonne Terre.

The cheerleading squad they are not only ready for the game, but whatever the weather brings.

Senior Courtney Penzel tells me in the cold weather they stay warm by using cover ups…and sometimes gloves.

However, she knows cheering on the sidelines can work up a sweat.

If you’re headed out to see the game Penzel says showing your school spirit can help keep you warm.

“Keep good spirit up. I mean, we keep our spirit up whenever we’re out there. It just helps our football team when the crowd does too. If you’re standing up in the stands, standing up, moving around, jumping with the team when they’re doing good that will definitely help out too," Penzel said.

You want to make sure you have a jacket, and maybe a blanket to keep warm.

Penzel says hand warmers are the best thing for when it’s really cold, and don’t forget an umbrella in case of rain!

