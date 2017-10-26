Get ready for a cool and wet Heartland Football Friday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Get ready for a cool and wet Heartland Football Friday

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
You'll want to bundle up if you're headed out to any sports games tomorrow night. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) You'll want to bundle up if you're headed out to any sports games tomorrow night. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

You'll want to bundle up if you're headed out to any sports games tomorrow night.

Cape Central is headed up to Bonne Terre.

The cheerleading squad they are not only ready for the game, but whatever the weather brings.

Senior Courtney Penzel tells me in the cold weather they stay warm by using cover ups…and sometimes gloves.

However, she knows cheering on the sidelines can work up a sweat.

If you’re headed out to see the game Penzel says showing your school spirit can help keep you warm.

“Keep good spirit up. I mean, we keep our spirit up whenever we’re out there. It just helps our football team when the crowd does too. If you’re standing up in the stands, standing up, moving around, jumping with the team when they’re doing good that will definitely help out too," Penzel said.

You want to make sure you have a jacket, and maybe a blanket to keep warm.

Penzel says hand warmers are the best thing for when it’s really cold, and don’t forget an umbrella in case of rain!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly