Prepping your furnace for the cold temperatures ahead - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Prepping your furnace for the cold temperatures ahead

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
With dropping temperatures and rain expected for tomorrow, you may be thinking about turning on your heater. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) With dropping temperatures and rain expected for tomorrow, you may be thinking about turning on your heater. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
Schumer says the most important thing you can do is change out your filter. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) Schumer says the most important thing you can do is change out your filter. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

With dropping temperatures and rain expected for tomorrow, you may be thinking about turning on your heater.

Tim Schumer with Lundy Heating & Cooling says you’re going to want to turn that furnace on now just to make sure it works.

Before the temperature really drops, you will want to make sure your furnace isn't broken.

He says you should  make sure it’s not making any weird noises when you first turn it on and there isn't a gas smell.

Schumer says the most important thing you can do is change out your filter.

“Make sure that’s clean, because obviously the air flows through there, and if the filter is dirty it could trip out the furnace," Schumer said. "

"There’s a couple other things – make sure your exhaust – if it exhausts into a chimney, or a vent pipe, make sure the chimney is clean, make sure your outside vent pipe is clean. Obviously, there’s debris, and mud dobbers can get up in there, and make sure that’s clean all the way through.”

If you’re really not sure what to do, or don’t want to risk breaking your furnace, Schumer says they can come out and look at it for you as well.

Another important thing to remember for the season – a Carbon Monoxide detector, because while you can smell regular gas - carbon monoxide has no scent.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly