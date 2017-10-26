Prepping your furnace for the cold temperatures ahead

Schumer says the most important thing you can do is change out your filter. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Tim Schumer with Lundy Heating & Cooling says you’re going to want to turn that furnace on now just to make sure it works.

Before the temperature really drops, you will want to make sure your furnace isn't broken.

He says you should make sure it’s not making any weird noises when you first turn it on and there isn't a gas smell.

Schumer says the most important thing you can do is change out your filter.

“Make sure that’s clean, because obviously the air flows through there, and if the filter is dirty it could trip out the furnace," Schumer said. "

"There’s a couple other things – make sure your exhaust – if it exhausts into a chimney, or a vent pipe, make sure the chimney is clean, make sure your outside vent pipe is clean. Obviously, there’s debris, and mud dobbers can get up in there, and make sure that’s clean all the way through.”

If you’re really not sure what to do, or don’t want to risk breaking your furnace, Schumer says they can come out and look at it for you as well.

Another important thing to remember for the season – a Carbon Monoxide detector, because while you can smell regular gas - carbon monoxide has no scent.

