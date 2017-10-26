John A. Logan men's bball ranked nationally in preseason poll - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

John A. Logan men's bball ranked nationally in preseason poll

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The John A. Logan men's basketball team is now ranked 28th nationally in the NJCAA Division I preseason poll.

NJCAA Region 24 teams showed up in the opening poll.  Vincennes is ranked 4th and Wabash Valley is ranked 24th. 

This just shows that we will be playing in one of the toughest regions in the country,” Smithpeters said.

The Volunteers are 5-1 in preseason Jamboree results.  The only loss was to Moberly, ranked 8th nationally.

Logan open their regular season on Wednesday, November 1 with a 5 p.m. home game with the Bethel JV team.

