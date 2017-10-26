Lady Vols earn Great Rivers Athletic Conference title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lady Vols earn Great Rivers Athletic Conference title

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The John A. Logan volleyball team earned the Great Rivers Athletic Conference title on Wednesday, October 25.

They claimed the title after a 3-0 over Kaskaskia.

This gave the Lady Vols the top seed in the Region 24 tournament this coming weekend in Mattoon.

   “It was one of the best performances we’ve had this season,” said Coach Bill Burnside. 

“It was good to get the win on sophomore night. This group of sophomores was the best I’ve had in my eight years as head coach.”

Logan is 18-10 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

At the Region 24 tournament, Logan advances to the championship match against the winner of the Kaskaskia vs. Lake Land match on Friday, October 28.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:40:06 GMT
    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

  • 2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-25 21:37:50 GMT
    2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

  • Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:57:15 GMT
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly