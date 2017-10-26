Lady Vols earn Great Rivers Athletic Conference title

The John A. Logan volleyball team earned the Great Rivers Athletic Conference title on Wednesday, October 25.

They claimed the title after a 3-0 over Kaskaskia.

This gave the Lady Vols the top seed in the Region 24 tournament this coming weekend in Mattoon.

“It was one of the best performances we’ve had this season,” said Coach Bill Burnside.

“It was good to get the win on sophomore night. This group of sophomores was the best I’ve had in my eight years as head coach.”

Logan is 18-10 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

At the Region 24 tournament, Logan advances to the championship match against the winner of the Kaskaskia vs. Lake Land match on Friday, October 28.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.