Unemployment rate falls in IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CHICAGO, IL (KFVS) -

Unemployment rates fell in September 2017 in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas and in all 102 counties.

The Carbondale-Metro area had a two-percent increase which included more than 1,200 jobs, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

 “Seeing the rates drop across the board in all 102 counties is certainly encouraging,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “But the job growth in the Chicago Metro Area, while it has carried the state during this past year, still lags behind the growth in neighboring states.”

The unemployment rate in the Jackson/Williamson County area fell to 4.3 percent from 5.6 a year ago.

