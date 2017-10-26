Man, friends rescue teen after head-on crash in McCracken Co., K - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man, friends rescue teen after head-on crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was sent to a hospital after a head-on crash.

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to Deputy John Lancaster, the teenager was driving on Wilson Road when her vehicle hit a telephone pole head-on.

The car overturned, and she was thrown from the vehicle.

The car landed on top of her and she was pinned.

Friends could not free the teen from the wreckage.

A man who lives nearby was able to pick up the car while two friends of the teen pulled her out.

She was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Concord Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and Jackson Purchase Energy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly