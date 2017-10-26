Man, friends rescue teen after head-on crash in McCracken Co., KY

The McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was sent to a hospital after a head-on crash.

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to Deputy John Lancaster, the teenager was driving on Wilson Road when her vehicle hit a telephone pole head-on.

The car overturned, and she was thrown from the vehicle.

The car landed on top of her and she was pinned.

Friends could not free the teen from the wreckage.

A man who lives nearby was able to pick up the car while two friends of the teen pulled her out.

She was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Concord Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and Jackson Purchase Energy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.