Boil water order lifted for Murray residents

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
People stocked up with bottled water ahead of the Murray State University Homecoming Weekend. (Source: Kirby Rhines)
The boil water order that was issued Friday, Oct. 27, has been lifted for the City of Murray and Calloway County.

A water test that was performed by the lab came out negative for any coliform bacteria.

All Murray Water System customers may now use water from the public water system.

According to the city, the repairs on the water main started overnight and are taking longer than expected.

The city said the boil water order included customers of South 641 (Hazel), District 2, and Dexter/Almo Heights.

Calloway County Schools canceled classes on Friday, October 27 due to the boil water order. Schools in the Murray Independent School District were also not in session. The district will make up the school day missed at another date.

For any questions, please contact Murray Water Systems at 270-762-0336.

