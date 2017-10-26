Food fair in Murphysboro, IL feeds up to 900 people

The St. Louis Food Bank helped feed people in Murphysboro at a food fair on Thursday morning, October 26.

A semi-truck with 20,000 pounds of food was delivered to be distributed to people with the 204 vouchers the Murphysboro food bank distributed.

The director of the Murphysboro Food Bank said the food could feed up to 900 people based on the amount and number of vouchers received.

The food fair wasn't just another pre-holiday canned food drive. Those with vouchers received a car load of fresh produce and dairy products.

Austin said it's good to see people getting the nutritional foods they wouldn't be eating under normal circumstances.

