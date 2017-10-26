MoDOT stocking salt, prepares for winter drill

The Missouri Department of Transportation is already stocking up on salt and preparing for the winter season.

According to MoDOT, crews will hold a statewide drill on Nov. 2.

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department say they've tested the plows and spreaders and to make sure the shed is full of salt on Nov 1.

During the drill on Nov. 2, operation centers will activate and maintenance employees will be deployed to its 1,500 trucks to react to a "simulated snowy forecast."

“Over 3,200 MoDOT employees are involved in our winter operations, including every maintenance crew across the state,” said State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “The annual drill helps to make sure we all know our roles during a storm, and we can do our jobs successfully.”

Drivers will see numbers of MoDOT vehicles on state routes during the drill. In rural areas, MoDOT says that crews will run after 8 a.m. In urban areas, the drill won't begin until 9 a.m. It should be over by 3 p.m.

MoDOT says it spends around $45 million to keep roads clear in the winter.

Emergency communications will also be tested during the drill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.