MO proposes to win Amazon headquarters with 'Hyperloop One'

Missouri has a plan to win over Amazon for its newest headquarters.

The State of Missouri announced recently a plan supporting St. Louis or Kansas City to win the competition.

"Amazon is a company full of people who turn big ideas into reality," Missouri Governor Eric Greitens said. "My team fully and equally supported the proposals submitted by our major metropolitan areas, Kansas City and St. Louis. We challenge Amazon to envision what it could achieve by partnering with us to unleash the combined strength of the entire state. We'd love to work with Amazon to build their new home here in Missouri."

The state’s proposal is asking the company to consider the headquarters in either city and expand to the second city via the “International Hyperloop One.”

The Hyperloop is a high-speed transportation system.

Missouri was selected as a finalist for a route that includes Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.

Missouri's proposal, along with videos of Governor Eric Greitens and the Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd are available on the initiative's website at www.makeMOHQ2home.com.

