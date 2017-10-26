Elkville, IL family collecting shoes to adopt child with hemophilia

The Humphreys family in Elkville, Illinois are getting a new addition from China. His name is Mason.

He, like the Humphrey's two biological children, Ella and Jaxon, has hemophilia. In order to raise the funds needed to get him home, the family is getting creative by collecting shoes to give to a special organization at 40 cents a pair.

To reach their goal amount they are hoping to collect 15,000 pairs of shoes by the end of January. So far, Danelle Humphreys said they are about half-way there.

This isn't the first time this family has been through this process. Maxon Humphreys is another child from China with hemophilia they adopted. They also collected and donated shoes for his adoption.

Danelle Humphreys said this is an important thing to do to help children in China who can't get the same help hers can here in the States.

"Hurting and being in pain and going to doctors appointments and things like that all by yourself, I mean that's not something a little kid needs," said Danelle Humphreys.

The kids say they are very excited to greet their new brother into the Heartland. They say the first thing they are going to do is give him a hug and help him learn to speak English.

If you would like to help the Humphreys cause by donating shoes you can reach Danelle Humphreys at danellehumphreys@gmail.com or 618-790-4974.

