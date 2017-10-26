Herrin police warn of fake solicitors going door to door - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Herrin police warn of fake solicitors going door to door

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

The Herrin, Illinois Police Department is warning the public about fake solicitors coming to people’s homes.

Police say they have received complaints about people going to houses claiming to be from Ameren Illinois.

The company tells police they don’t solicit business door to door.

City Hall tells officers they have not issued solicitation permits to any energy company.

Police advise not to give personal information to anyone coming to your door and to request to see a permit.

Contact police if you encounter a solicitor that gets out of line.

