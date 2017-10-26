Goose hunting pit at Rend Lake available for hunters with disabilities

Hunters with disabilities will have the opportunity to use an in-ground goose pit at Rend Lake, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The hunting season begins November 11, 2017, and runs through January 31, 2018.

The specially designed in-ground goose pit is located just east of the Mine 21 parking area.

The pit accommodates up to five hunters.

It has a sloping sidewalk which provides easy access to persons with mobility impairments.

The sliding roll-top allows for easy shooting while providing maximum camouflage.

For further information contact Park Ranger Randy Cordray at the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-2493.

