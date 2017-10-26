SEMO basketball adds extra game to raise money for hurricane relief

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.
Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.
John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets in a matchup of two first-place teams.
