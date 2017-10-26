SEMO basketball adds extra game to raise money for hurricane rel - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO basketball adds extra game to raise money for hurricane relief

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University's men's basketball team will host an extra game to raise money for hurricane relief.

The team will host Missouri Southern in a charity exhibition game on Saturday, November 4. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center.

Proceeds from the game will go to the American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief efforts. Tickets require a minimum $5 donation at the door.

According to the university, the Redhawk football team is also playing that day. They'll host UT Martin in its Pink Up game at 1 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:40:06 GMT
    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

  • 2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-25 21:37:50 GMT
    2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

  • Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:57:15 GMT
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly