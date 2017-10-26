SEMO basketball adds extra game to raise money for hurricane relief

The Southeast Missouri State University's men's basketball team will host an extra game to raise money for hurricane relief.

The team will host Missouri Southern in a charity exhibition game on Saturday, November 4. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Show Me Center.

Proceeds from the game will go to the American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief efforts. Tickets require a minimum $5 donation at the door.

According to the university, the Redhawk football team is also playing that day. They'll host UT Martin in its Pink Up game at 1 p.m.

