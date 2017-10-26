President Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency

President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency during a speech on Thursday afternoon.

Trump used the speech to announce that he's directing his health department to make the emergency declaration.

However, the declaration will not bring any new money into the fight against a crisis that kills an estimated 142 Americans every day.

