President Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency

President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency during a speech on Thursday afternoon.

Trump used the speech to announce that he's directing his health department to make the emergency declaration.

However, the declaration will not bring any new money into the fight against a crisis that kills an estimated 142 Americans every day.

CLICK HERE to read more about the crisis and how it's being handled across the country.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

