Deadline for the 2018 Cape Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit extended to Nov. 1

Written by Mike Payne, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and the Public Art Committee has extended the 2018 – 2019 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit deadline for submissions.

The new deadline for applicants to be considered for the exhibit is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

It is free to enter and those who are accepted will be rewarded with a $1,000 honorarium.

All applicants must be 18 and older for the Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition.

All entries must be of safe design and construction and an original piece of work.

Entries that are accepted may be existing works, completed before the submission, or detailed sculpture proposals.

The sculptures will be on display from April 5, 2018 until April 5, 2019 in Cape Girardeau.

The Public Art Committee hopes to achieve two primary goals by hosting the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit on Broadway: increase the arts-related activities in the area and to provide downtown Cape with an additional revitalization strategy.

This year’s juror is Glenn Williams, who is a native of St. Louis and received his M.F.A. form the University of Wisconsin-Madison with an emphasis in Sculpture.

After he finished his degree he was asked to join the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at Northwest Missouri State University where he served as the Sculpture Area Head from 2003 to 2017.

He is an Associate Professor of Art and head of the Sculpture Program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee currently.

Visit this website to view the Prospectus and entry form.

For further information call 573-334-9233 or contact the gallery manager at the email.

