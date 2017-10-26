Store employee charged with theft from business in Union City, TN

An employee at a Union City, Tennessee store faces a theft charge for allegedly making fraudulent returns.

According to a report from the Union City Police Department, the manager of Goody's called police after learning that her employee, Tammi Boddie, was using receipts from past transactions to issue refunds. The problem was that the merchandise was never actually returned.

Investigators said it went on for about 10 days. Boddie allegedly issued refunds totaling $1,389.

The manager told officers that Boddie admitted to the fraudulent transactions because 'she felt obligated to help her friends out.'

Boddie, 27, has bonded out of the Obion County Jail.

