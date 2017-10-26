Safety First: MO Dept. of Conservation helps hunter stuck in a t - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Safety First: MO Dept. of Conservation helps hunter stuck in a tree stand

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation Facebook) (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation Facebook)
(Source: Missouri Department of Conservation Facebook) (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation Facebook)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The first rule of hunting: safety first.

A hunter in Saline County, Missouri got a personal lesson in tree-stand safety after he found himself stuck in a tree.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the man was bow hunting from a tree stand.

The bottom half of the stand fell as he was about to climb down.

Thankfully, he knew Conservation Agent Chase Wright and called him for help.

Wright knew exactly where to find the hunter and brought an extension ladder to retrieve the bottom half of the stand and bring the hunter down out of the tree.

The agent went one step further and made the hunter a tether out of paracord to keep it from happening again.

The lesson here? Always use a tether between portions of climbing stands so if for some reason a part of your stand falls, you can still retrieve it.

It is important to note that the hunter was wearing a safety harness.

