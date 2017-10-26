FIRST ALERT: above average Thurs. temps; freeze expected this weekend

The strongest cold front so far this season is headed our way and you will notice it Friday!

The skies this afternoon are mostly sunny and temperatures are remaining in the lower and middle 70's.

Grant Dade says on Friday we will see a drastic drop in temperatures shortly after sunrise and around noon as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Some light rain will develop as well.

This will knock temperatures down to near 40s in the early afternoon hours.

Our KFVS Weather Team is expecting our first freeze this weekend. Sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

