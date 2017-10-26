5 things to know Oct. 26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Good morning! It's Thursday, October 26, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Thursday will be relatively mild with temperatures topping out in the 70s, which is above average for this time of year. It will be a little breezy, so you'll want a light jacket this morning. Get outside today because rain and cold temperatures will move back in on Friday. The temperatures will drop all day and the rain will start as sprinkles around the end of the Breakfast show. In fact, it will be so cold that there could be a little snow or sleet mixed in with the rain by the end of Friday. Laura Wibbenmeyer is still expecting our first freeze this weekend. It will probably happen Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Making Headlines

2 teenagers were killed in a crash in Lyon Co., KY: According to Trooper Jody Cash with Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. It happened as the car was going into a curve. The car left the road and slammed into a tree.

Job seekers invited to Cape Area Career Fair: If you're looking for a job, the Cape Area Career Fair is a good opportunity to meet potential employers. It will take place at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

President Trump to tackle opioid addiction in White House speech: President Donald Trump is poised to deliver a major speech Thursday on fighting the opioid epidemic, the deadliest drug crisis in U.S. history.

Ban on texting and walking: It is now illegal to look at mobile phones, tablets and video games while crossing the street in Honolulu.

