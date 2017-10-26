Job seekers invited to Cape Area Career Fair

If you're looking for a job, the Cape Area Career Fair is a good opportunity to meet potential employers.

It will take place at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers advise that you dress appropriately for an interview.

You should also be available to talk to company representatives without any distractions, including children and cell phone.

Make sure you're ready for an interview. You will apply for jobs on site, so make sure you bring extra copies of your résumé.

There is the potential that employers will hire on-the-spot.

The event is being sponsored by the Cape Chamber, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Perryville Chamber of Commerce, and the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri.

