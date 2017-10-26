2 teens killed, 2 hurt after crash in Lyon Co., KY

Three of the four teenagers involved in a deadly crash in Lyon County, Kentucky are students at Murray State University.

According to Trooper Jody Cash with Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

A car driven by Kaitlyn Bowers, 18, of Owensboro, Ky., was going south on Highway 453. As Bowers entered a curve, the car went off the road and hit a tree.

Two passengers in the car, Aaron Adams, 19, of Cadiz, Ky., and Robert Clayton Jr., 18, of Murray, Ky. both died at the scene.

Bowers and a third passenger, Joseph Phillips, 18, of Lewisburg, Ky., were both taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Adams was a freshman at MSU studying animal sciences. Clayton recently graduated from a local high school.

Bowers and Phillips are both students at MSU as well.

MSU President Bob Davies sent this letter to the university community.

Dear Colleague and Friends, I am deeply saddened to write this letter to you. Late last night we learned of a tragic car accident in Lyon County involving four promising young people, three of whom were members of our Murray State University community. One of our own, Aaron Adams, lost his life in the accident. The other young man who lost his life lived in Murray and graduated last year from a local high school. Aaron, a freshman from Cadiz, was studying animal sciences in our Veterinary Technology Program. We are truly devastated at the loss of this wonderful young man with so much promise. Kaitlyn Bowers and Joseph Phillips, also Murray State students, both suffered injuries, are recovering and have been released from the hospital. We grieve for both young men who lost their lives last night in this tragic accident and pray for healing for Kaitlyn and Joseph. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with their families and friends. We are a close-knit community and this loss is felt deeply by all of us. We are making counseling services available for anyone who needs them as we all cope with this devastating accident. Students may contact University Counseling Services at 270-809-6851. Faculty and staff needing assistance are encouraged to contact the University’s Employee Assistance Program at 800-441-1327. Please remember and keep the families of the young men who lost their lives in your thoughts and prayers. Also, send positive thoughts and prayers to Joseph and Kaitlyn as they heal both physically and emotionally. Sincerely, Bob Davies

The crash is being investigated by a collision reconstructionist. Anyone with information about the crash or the events leading up to it are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

