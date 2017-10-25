New food options coming to Cape Girardeau soon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New food options coming to Cape Girardeau soon

Written by Amanda Hanson, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Diners in Cape Girardeau will soon have more options when it comes to feeding the family.

New menus in Cape Girardeau will include a Zaxby's Fried Chicken Restaurant, and a Captain D's is returning. Here Today is coming to the Cape Town Plaza.

Also, Perryville's Mary Jane's Burgers & Brews is expanding its brand with a new smokehouse.

Mary Jane’s reputation reaches outside of Perryville.

“We use a local grounds chuck for all of our burgers.  A house made bun from the local bakery here at Hoeckele's,” said owner Carisa Stark.

And it will soon make a home in Cape Girardeau with a twist.

“The feel and atmosphere will be pretty similar to what we have here, but the menu is going to be completely different,” said Executive Chef Matthew Ruesler.

They wouldn't give specifics, but here's a teaser.

“Theme of if it is bourbon and smokehouse," said Ruelser. "So, everything is going to be revolved around smoked meats."

Here is one Cape Girardeau business owner's take on the new businesses.

 “You just got to take it," Ron Taylor, the owner of Main Street Station in downtown Cape Girardeau said.  "That's what competition is you know.”

That's why he tries to keep prices low and offer a “mom and pop feel” to stay competitive.

“You got new restaurants, new places coming in every week and every month, you know,” Taylor added. “It does really give a place a chance to grow. With small businesses down here - we're fighting corporate.”

As for Mary Jane, they lean towards a whole-foods philosophy. It’s a mission they're sticking with in Cape Girardeau.

“The big things we say is eat, drink, and be Mary,” said Ruesler. “It's something we definitely want to bring down to Cape.”

