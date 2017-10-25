7th annual Halloween Hoopla in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

7th annual Halloween Hoopla in Cape Girardeau

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department along with Mobil & EPIC are proud to offer the 7th Annual Halloween Hoopla.

This spooktacular event goes from six till eight Friday, Oct, 27, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event includes a costume contest beginning at 7:30 p.m., pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags and more!

Come dressed up, ready for a fun night!

For more information, please contact Tessa Bollinger at (573) 339-6736 or at tbollinger@cityofcape.org.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

