7th annual Halloween Hoopla in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department along with Mobil & EPIC are proud to offer the 7th Annual Halloween Hoopla.

This spooktacular event goes from six till eight Friday, Oct, 27, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event includes a costume contest beginning at 7:30 p.m., pumpkin decorating, pumpkin bowling, trick or treat bags and more!

Come dressed up, ready for a fun night!

For more information, please contact Tessa Bollinger at (573) 339-6736 or at tbollinger@cityofcape.org.

