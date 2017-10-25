Bring those plants inside ahead of the cold

It's turning colder so now, so it is time to bring your plants inside. This means those exotic plants such as lemon trees, mums, hanging plants and more.

Paul Schnare, Sunny Hill owner said if they are out in this cold weather then they will die.

He cautions plant lovers to kill any critters with insecticides before bringing those plants indoors.

"A plant that's outside will pick up an infestation or maybe a few bugs it might get or make a home around the plant or next to the stem of the plant. When you bring them inside then that creates a problem," Schnare said.

Schnare also advises when you bring the plants inside to give them as much sunlight as possible by putting them by a window or putting a light above them.

