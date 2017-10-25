New security cameras along floodwall in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New security cameras along floodwall in Paducah, KY

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department have announced they have added three new security cameras in the city.

The 3 new cameras will be located along the westerly section of the earthen floodwall beginning at 6th and Campbell Streets and ending on the west side of US Highway 45.

The camera locations will allow monitoring of this section of the flood wall, barge and boat traffic along the Ohio River, the Brookport Bridgeand nearby critical infrastructure.

Several thousand feet of the Greenway Trail, including the area of the pedestrian tunnel that runs beneath Highway 45, will also be seen by the cameras.

