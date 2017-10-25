Youth deer season begins soon in Missouri

Deer hunting season is on the horizon in Missouri. Starting Saturday and Sunday the early youth portion begins.

The main firearms season will start November 11 and run until the 21. The late youth portion is from November 24 through the 26.

The Missouri Department of Conservation encouraged hunters to donate deer meat to families in need.

