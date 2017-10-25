Murphysboro Food Pantry hosting a St. Louis Food Bank Fair for hundreds

The Murphysboro Food Pantry is hosting a St. Louis Food Bank Fair for folks on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the American Legion Hall.

The food pantry has distributed more than 200 vouchers to benefit up to 900 people, according to Jane Williams with the food pantry.

Volunteers include students from Southern Illinois University, Murphysboro High School.

The truck is expected to arrive around 10 a.m. with 20 pallets (20,000 pounds) of food to be sorted out and sacked up.

Volunteers will load vehicles starting around 11 a.m. and expect to be done by 1 p.m.

