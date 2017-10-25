Woman reportedly hit struck by vehicle driven by her husband in Cape Girardeau County

A woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Willow Lane in Cape Girardeau County.

According to Captain David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Department, someone called the department about a woman who had been assaulted with a vehicle. The caller said they found the victim her in the driveway.

The victim told investigators that her husband hit her with the vehicle but did not run her over.

Officers said they found the victim's husband and nine-year-old son. Her husband was arrested for domestic violence.

James said the woman is believed to have minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.