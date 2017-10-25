10/25/17 - Social Journey

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

We have been hearing a lot of about the negative impacts of social media lately, how its changing our culture, and not for the better. And while there may be negative, I know personally, there’s another side to social media that is changing lives for the better, and I want to acknowledge the positive impact it can have.

Three months ago a close friend of mine was diagnosed with cancer. That’s not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, or tell, over and over to everyone they know. So my friend chose to share his diagnosis with his friends and family on Facebook. Because he chose social media to tell his story he changed what would have surely been more than 300 difficult phone conversation in to one well thought out post. And nearly over night the “Let Henry beat It” support group was formed. I follow his updates, small victories, and setbacks as they occur. I’m miles away, but because of social media I’m able to be there and support him. I laugh with him, cry with him, pray for him, and so do more than 300 friends and family.

I see how therapeutic it is for him to share his journey, and how insightful it is for others who’ve had similar experiences to share with him. I have witnessed a community of well-wishers rally around him offering kind words and prayers. The impact has been truly incredible for him, and for me.

Most people, when faced with a tragedy, illness, or personal struggle of some kind, want to hide from the world, not tell anyone what’s going on, and try to face it alone. If this is you or someone you know, I challenge you to use social media for good and tell your story. Allow your friends and family to share and support you in your journey.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page