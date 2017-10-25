Body of missing man found in the Ohio River

Investigators have confirmed that a body found in the Ohio River under the Brookport Bridge is that of a man who had been missing since Oct. 19.

The body of Jessie Inman was found around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Sergeant Rick Morris with Illinois State Police said an autopsy on Jessie Inman will take place Thursday afternoon.

Investigators in McCracken County, Kentucky had been looking for Inman since a crash on midnight on Oct. 19.

Investigators say he was a passenger in the car.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.