Cape Girardeau city inmate in custody after walking away from work detail

Police say Dwayne Crawford walked away from a work detail at the transfer station. (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a city inmate is back in custody after he walked away from work detail.

This was near the transfer station on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, October 25.

The inmate was identified as 18-year-old Dwayne I. Crawford, Jr.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Crawford was last seen at 10 a.m. at the transfer station. He was being held for 30 days in connection to a resist/interfering with an arrest charge.

