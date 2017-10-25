SIU students claim someone defecating on laundry in campus housing

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is investigating claims that someone is defecating on laundry in campus housing.

It has reportedly happened more than once in the laundry room at Abbot Hall.

Several students have come forward to complain about the issue.

One woman filed a police report about the incident.

She said she was so shocked she didn’t do anything at first and is coming forward now that this story is out in the open.

"I was like okay, this is really embarrassing. I'm not going to tell anyone ever and so I didn't. Until my RA friend was talking about it and I was like, 'oh my God, I have to tell everyone now.' And this happened to me and I threw clothes away and I'm really upset about it," she said.

Students claim the individual stops the washing machine and defecates on their clothes.

The director of University Housing, Jon Shaffer, released a statement assuring that the incident is being investigated.

Housing staff received one report of an incident in September; it is being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. Following the report, staff members initiated conversations with students about responsible group living and respect for each other’s property. We always encourage residents to stay with their laundry in order to prevent theft or other issues.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.