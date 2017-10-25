3 semi-trucks damaged in crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 semi-trucks damaged in crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

State Police worked a crash involving three semi-trucks on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois.

Police urge drivers to be safe on the roadway after several collisions.

It happened on Wednesday, October 25, sometime at 12:47 p.m. at mile marker 47 in the northbound lanes.

The vehicles involved were a White 2017 Peterbilt in 5 axle combination driven by Calvin G. Wyatt, 59, of Angus, Oregon, a 2017 Freightliner in 5 axle combination driven by David C. Meek, 53, Greensboro, Georgia and a Blue 2013 Peterbilt in 5 axle combination driven by Jay S. Huber Jr, 36, Wilton, Iowa.

Wyatt had one passenger, Annette M. Wyatt, 49, also of Angus.

Meek suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Police said the Blue Peterbilt and the Freightliner were not moving and were backed up in traffic from a construction zone that begins at mile post 49.

There had also been a crash that had occurred at mile post 47. This crash happened as the investigating Trooper was finishing the the other crash. 

The White Peterbilt struck the rear of the Freightliner, shoving it into the rear of the Blue Peterbilt. All three semis were towed due to damage.

Calvin Wyatt was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

One lane of travel remained open during the crash investigation and scene clean up.

All lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

