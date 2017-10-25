Benton, IL man accused of hitting bank windows, threatening employees

Police say a Benton, Illinois man is facing charges after an incident at a bank on Oct. 23.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Legence Bank on West Main Street.

According to the Benton Police Department, Danny H. McCormick, 63, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

The 911 caller said the man was hitting the windows and making threats to bank employees.

McCormick was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

